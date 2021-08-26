Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.83. 240,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,339. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.63. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion and a PE ratio of -77.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.74.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

