D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $952,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 102,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $457.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

