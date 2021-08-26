Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $9.44 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00020194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

