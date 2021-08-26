Martin Barrett Acquires 8,258 Shares of Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) Stock

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) insider Martin Barrett bought 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.55 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,831.90 ($32,737.07).

Auswide Bank Company Profile

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services in Australia. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. It also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home, car, caravan and trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products.

