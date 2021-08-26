Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,950. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.76.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

