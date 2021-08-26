$175.39 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $175.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $164.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $735.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $745.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $846.94 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $860.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $476.42. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,068. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.43. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.