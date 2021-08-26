Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 11,240 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $214.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

