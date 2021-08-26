Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 165,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,662. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.