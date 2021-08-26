Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.59. 65,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,417. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.72. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

