220 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $914,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.07. 17,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $303.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

