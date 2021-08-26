StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.
NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.78 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68.
About StealthGas
