Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $170.74 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.