SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 1,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

