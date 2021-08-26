Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock remained flat at $$13.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,165. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

