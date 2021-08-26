Truegame (TGAME) Trading 42.3% Lower This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $107,642.19 and $2,721.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

