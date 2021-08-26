WeTrust (TRST) Achieves Market Cap of $797,226.93

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeTrust has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $797,226.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

