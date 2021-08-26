Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after acquiring an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,831,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10,663.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,421 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.18. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,744. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

