Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

