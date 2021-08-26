Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.57. 14,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.21. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

