Rice Partnership LLC Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.21. 15,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

