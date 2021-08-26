Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

EWU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 67,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

