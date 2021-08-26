Rice Partnership LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

ABT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,691. The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

