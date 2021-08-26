Rice Partnership LLC Buys 335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 297,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,801. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

