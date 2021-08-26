Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 987,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,146,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

