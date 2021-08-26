Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 4.2%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 3,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,570,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

