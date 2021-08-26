Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.46 and last traded at 3.48. 74,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,592,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

In related news, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

