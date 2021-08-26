SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 49,355 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $40.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $482,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

