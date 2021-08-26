BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.48

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 133,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.