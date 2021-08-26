Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.71

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $14.15. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

