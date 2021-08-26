Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,091 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.