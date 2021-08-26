Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $375.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

