Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Datadog stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.85. The stock had a trading volume of 124,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,842. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $134,343.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,436,457 shares of company stock valued at $182,588,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

