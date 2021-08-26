Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $2.45 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00005223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $456.98 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00036055 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

