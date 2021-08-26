Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,841.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,605.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,843.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

