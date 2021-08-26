Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.97 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

