Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

