Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

