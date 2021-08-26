Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $246.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,363. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $247.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

