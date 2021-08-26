Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 232,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.