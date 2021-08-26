Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $580.33. 1,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $584.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

