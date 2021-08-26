Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 25,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,653. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

