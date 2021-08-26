Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after buying an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after buying an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. 6,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,549. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

