Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,250. Lannett has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

