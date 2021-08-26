StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,884. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

