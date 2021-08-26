StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.
Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,884. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58.
About StealthGas
