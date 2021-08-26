TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Up 6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66. Approximately 9,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,822,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

