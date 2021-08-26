Playgroundz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $182,994.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 110.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.