Refinable (FINE) Hits One Day Volume of $4.52 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

