DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $527.88

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $527.88 and last traded at $517.45, with a volume of 6160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,029 shares of company stock worth $32,170,836. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.