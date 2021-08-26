Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 3,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,235,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGFV. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

