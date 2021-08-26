Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Down 3.3%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.87 and last traded at $119.89. 12,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,994,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

